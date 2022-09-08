Monmouthshire County Council leader pays tribute to HM the Queen
By Jon Davies
Thursday 8th September 2022 8:21 pm
Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her sad passing (Pic from Jon Davies )
Leader of Monmouthshire County Council Mary Ann Brocklesby has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, calling her an “inspiration to many”.
Representing the ward of Llanelly, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby also sits on Abergavenny Town Council.
Cllr Brocklesby - who was elected the first female leader of Monmouthshire County Council in May this year - said: “I am saddened by the death of the Queen.
“Her tireless and dedicated service to our Country has been an inspiration to many.
“My sincerest condolences to the Royal family who have lost a loving mother, grand & great grand mother.”
