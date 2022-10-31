Monmouthshire County AGM for NFU to be held at Usk
NFU Cymru members in Monmouthshire are invited to the County’s AGM to hear from NFU Cymru Deputy President, Abi Reader.
Held at the Three Salmons, Usk on Tuesday November 8 2022 at 7.30pm, members will have the opportunity to listen to Abi Reader about her work for NFU Cymru since being appointed as the Deputy President ten months ago. Nominations for county positions and NFU Cymru boards will also take place.
NFU Cymru Monmouthshire County Chairman David Edwards said, “I am grateful to Abi Reader for agreeing to join us at our County AGM. It will be really interesting to hear from her about her first ten months in post and about the work she has undertaken on our behalf. All members are welcome.”
Anyone who wishes to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand, via the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.
