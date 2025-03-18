Monmouthshire County Council is warning residents and visitors to be aware of scams at its car parks.
The council released a statement today giving more detail about the scams in operation. It said:
“The council have received reports of fake QR codes being stuck to parking machines in council-owned car parks across the region.”
“When scanned, the QR code takes the user to what appears to be a legitimate website. However, the council has learned that the website is a subscription scam - charging a joining fee and signing the user up for a diet plan subscription.”
“The authority stresses that none of the council-owned parking machines in Monmouthshire utilise QR codes as a means of paying for parking.”
“We advise residents and visitors to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity via My Monmouthshire or the Monmouthshire County Council Helpdesk on 01633 644644.”
Users are also currently unable to pay by card, meanwhile some users have reported that the app, PayByPhone, is also not working at some locations.
Monmouthshire County Council increased parking charges by 10% earlier this month in its county budget, meaning a two hour stay is up from £2.00 to £2.20.