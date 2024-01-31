Councillor Catherine Fookes said, "It was an honour to welcome people to the Holocaust Memorial Day event in Monmouth, hear stories, and light a candle in honour of those who died. The Holocaust, when over six million Jews were murdered, and subsequent genocides around the world have seen the most significant loss of life in our history. We must not forget the victims of these atrocious acts, and we must all actively challenge prejudice, stand up to hatred and speak out against persecution. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who contributed towards the day."