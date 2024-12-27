This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts off with mist and a temperature of 9°C.
Cloudy with sunny spells will be the general condition.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 9°C, with the mist persisting and the cloud coverage slightly increasing.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny with a temperature of 9°C, offering a pleasant change from today's misty conditions.
The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 10°C, maintaining sunny skies throughout.
The day will conclude with sunny weather, marking a noticeable improvement from today, with temperatures ranging from 9°C in the morning to a maximum of 10°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience partly cloudy skies with a general trend of sunny spells.
Temperatures will fluctuate between 5°C and 10°C.
The weather will take a turn towards cloudy conditions with temperatures maintaining around 9°C, accompanied by stronger winds.
Patchy rain will be nearby, indicating a mix of cloudy skies and occasional rain as the week progresses.
