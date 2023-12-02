THE Met office has warned that snow could fall over parts of Monmouthshire and Powys from tonight and into tomorrow.
The yellow warning says that snow and ice may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.
According to the Met office some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. There could be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries could be caused by slips and falls on icy surfaces