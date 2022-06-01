Memories of a Coronation party

These two photographs were rediscovered by reader Dian Beswick who saw our appeal asking for memories of royal events.

The group photo was taken on June 4 in 1953 of children from Park Lane, Abergavenny.

It was taken in Bailey Park at a coronation party held for residents of Park Lane.

Dian was born in 1941, and she still lives in Park Lane. The photo features Dian’s sister and two brothers as well as their friends from the street.

The second photo is of the Bailey Park-keeper Mr Edwards but we don’t have any more details.

Does anyone remember him?

Or do you have old photographs that evoke a memory that you would like to share with our readers.

Please email copies to [email protected] and thank you to Dian for sharing.