Locals are coming together to create the Abergavenny Meghala Malayali Association (AMMA) to connect the Indian Malayali residents of Monmouthshire, aided by Monmouthshire County Council’s Strategic Partnerships Teams Cohesion lead, Shajan Mia.
The new community group aims to create social solidarity and cohesion within Monmouthshire by uniting the Malayali community.
Their aims include:
- Empowering members of the Malayali community in Abergavenny and across Monmouthshire
- Improving the quality of life for the members of the Malayali community
- Providing a safe, friendly and familiar environment for community members, targeting, in particular, those who find it harder to integrate because of language and social barriers
- Working in partnership with organisations and service providers, both in the statutory and voluntary sector, to ensure the Malayali community is engaging and being engaged in the decision-making process
Working with the new community group, Shajan Mia will help with their plans for an Indian-themed celebration and an official launch of the Abergavenny Meghala Malayali Association.
MCC's Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "It's great to see a new community group come together here in Monmouthshire. Members of this group play a vital part in our local communities. I'm thrilled that Monmouthshire County Council can assist in setting up this new community group for the Malayali community.
"I look forward to seeing the group go from strength to strength."
To find out more about joining the Abergavenny Meghala Malayali Association or to speak to our Cohesion Lead, please email [email protected]