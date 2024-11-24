Monmouthshire County Council have issued an updated list of all the current road closures and those that are in the process of being closed:
This is an ever-changing picture, and MCC will update the list as soon as possible. Please keep checking for updates.
Drive safely.
- Rockfield Road, Monmouth.
- Old Dixton Road, Monmouth.
- Watery Lane, Monmouth
- A472 Monkswood, Glascoed pub to Glan Yr Afon at Usk.
- Penhow A48 at The Rock and Fountain, Pantygoetre Bridge is Llanvihangel Gobion,
- Trothy Bridge B4293 at Toll House/Portal Road
- Pantygoetre Bridge (B4598), Llanvihangel Gobion
- Hardwick roundabout at Abergavenny on A465/A40 junction
- A4042 between Abergavenny and Pontypool/Cwmbran blocked at Llanellen
- A466 between Whitebrook and Wyesham
- Forge Road, Monmouth
- Osbaston Road, Monmouth
- Wonastow Road to B4233/Dry Bridge Street, Monmouth
- Oak Grove to Monnow Hill – Monmouth, Rockfield
- A466 Chepstow to St Arvans
- B4295 Th Bryn to Hardwick roundabout
- Chepstow Road, Usk
- B4293, Mitchel Troy
- B4521 at Skenfrith
- Trellech Rd at A466 Tintern
- Abernant Rd (between Llantrisant and Newbridge-on-Usk)
- Llanfoist bridge, Merthyr Road, Abergavenny
- Road between Usk and Llanllowell
- A472 at Little Mill
- B4347 Mill Farm, Kentchurch: bridge unsafe to cross. Road closed
- A466 Wyesham to Bigsweir
- A465 Abergavenny to Hereford