Monmouthshire County Council have issued an updated list of all the current road closures and those that are in the process of being closed:

This is an ever-changing picture, and MCC will update the list as soon as possible. Please keep checking for updates.

Drive safely.

  • Rockfield Road, Monmouth.
  • Old Dixton Road, Monmouth.
  • Watery Lane, Monmouth
  • A472 Monkswood, Glascoed pub to Glan Yr Afon at Usk.
  • Penhow A48 at The Rock and Fountain, Pantygoetre Bridge is Llanvihangel Gobion,
  • Trothy Bridge B4293 at Toll House/Portal Road
  • Pantygoetre Bridge (B4598), Llanvihangel Gobion
  • Hardwick roundabout at Abergavenny on A465/A40 junction
  • A4042 between Abergavenny and Pontypool/Cwmbran blocked at Llanellen
  • A466 between Whitebrook and Wyesham
  • Forge Road, Monmouth
  • Osbaston Road, Monmouth
  • Wonastow Road to B4233/Dry Bridge Street, Monmouth
  • Oak Grove to Monnow Hill – Monmouth, Rockfield
  • A466 Chepstow to St Arvans
  • B4295 Th Bryn to Hardwick roundabout
  • Chepstow Road, Usk
  • B4293, Mitchel Troy
  • B4521 at Skenfrith
  • Trellech Rd at A466 Tintern
  • Abernant Rd (between Llantrisant and Newbridge-on-Usk)
  • Llanfoist bridge, Merthyr Road, Abergavenny
  • Road between Usk and Llanllowell
  • A472 at Little Mill
  • B4347 Mill Farm, Kentchurch: bridge unsafe to cross. Road closed
  • A466 Wyesham to Bigsweir
  • A465 Abergavenny to Hereford