Residents are invited to have their say on a proposed new walking and cycling link between Llanfoist and Castle Meadows, Abergavenny.
The new link aims to improve safety and accessibility for walking, wheeling and cycling between Llanfoist and the new Llanfoist foot and cycle bridge.
To achieve this, Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) are proposing to widen the existing footway along the eastern side of Merthyr Road, creating or improving crossing facilities across Merthyr Road and Coopers Way, and improve the existing junction arrangement at The Cutting and Merthyr Road.
From there, people can continue their journey via Castle Meadows and Ysbytty Fields to Abergavenny Town Centre and Abergavenny Rail Station.
MCC’s aims for the scheme include:
- To provide a safe and appropriate route for pedestrians, cyclists and those with impaired mobility between the proposed Llanfoist Foot and Cycle Bridge across the River Usk and Llanfoist to the south (and vice-versa)
- Make sustainable transport choices more attractive, reducing emphasis on private car use.
- Improve highway crossing facilities for those with mobility impairment within Llanfoist.
MCC's Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: "The Llanfoist Links will provide residents with a safer, more economical and healthier way to travel between Abergavenny and Llanfoist while also having a positive impact on the environment. Your opinion matters; this is your opportunity to give us feedback."
The Llanfoist Links connection is part of the MCC's Active Travel Strategy, which focuses on journeys of three miles or less.
This means making walking, wheeling and cycling the natural choice for local journeys by improving walking and cycling infrastructure to connect people to key destinations within communities.
MCC Officers are working to remove barriers to walking, wheeling and cycling wherever possible. Following consultation and independent review, the Council have decided against using cattle grids at access points to the Castle Meadows site.
Instead, access will be managed on a trial basis using self-closing gates to continue to allow cattle grazing, which is an essential part of maintaining and enhancing the biodiversity, whilst maintaining access through the site.
MCC will continue to work with the community, key stakeholders and Transport for Wales to improve accessibility and achieve the best outcomes for people making sustainable journeys.
To find out more information, and have your say please visit https://www.monlife.co.uk/abergavenny-active-travel-scheme-bridge-connection-to-llanfoist/
The survey will be open until June, 28, 2024.
Earlier this month, MCC denied rumours that work on the new bridge between Llanfoist and Castle Meadows was delayed.
In an update of the works, a MCC spokesperson said: "Officers continue to work through the procurement process for construction of the Llanfoist Active Travel crossing and associated links. As with any large construction scheme, all framework and procurement options must be explored to ensure the most effective implementation.
“Construction has begun on the south side ramp access, and planning for the Active Travel crossing has been secured. Following the appointment of a contractor, a detailed programme of construction will be confirmed and communicated.
“Funding has been allocated through the Welsh Government Active Travel fund for the financial year 24/25 to allow this project to proceed. A public consultation on the Llanfoist Links element of this scheme will launch shortly, as well as an update on access points to Castle Meadows."
Find out more about the Active Travel Strategy here: https://www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/active-travel/active-travel/