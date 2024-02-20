Monmouthshire County Council is making changes to the draft budget proposals, many of them as a result of the successful public consultation process.
An MCC spokesperson said: “As a council we are fully committed to consult and listen so we can assess what matters most to residents and stakeholders.
“As an example, through the consultation process, it became clear that elements of the Children & Young People’s proposals were of great concern. Now, we have found a way to provide additional funding to education for the coming year. As a result, schools will no longer need to make all the cost savings that were in the draft proposals.
“The council has also removed the proposal to charge for food waste bags.
“The condition of our roads was another concern highlighted in the feedback, and the council has looked at ways to increase the budget for highways investment.”
County Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brockelsby, said: “The last month has shown how we as a council can work with our residents and stakeholders on matters which will affect them. It has been fantastic to be part of so many conversations and discussions on what matters to people of Monmouthshire. The cabinet team, together with officers, have reflected on what has been discussed and made changes to the draft proposals where possible.
“I would like to thank all residents and stakeholders for their engagement throughout the consultation.
Monmouthshire County Council’s, Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Ben Callard, added: “The changes to the proposed budget will ensure that we provide the services our residents want and more importantly need.”
The proposed budget will be set and a report will be published, which will be discussed in cabinet on 28 February and then in the next Council meeting on 29 February.
The Cabinet agenda for the 28 February can be viewed here: https://democracy.monmouthshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=144&MId=5406