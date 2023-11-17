Monmouthshire County Council have launched a public consultation on a draft Local Transport Plan, which they hope "will shape our vision and ambition for transport in and around our County."
With a focus on creating a sustainable, integrated and accessible transport network, Monmouthshire County Council is seeking the public's views on its proposed vision, objectives and strategic framework for the future development of Monmouthshire’s transport network. A spokesperson from MCC said: "We are keen to hear all the voices of our community and urge everyone to share their thoughts and feedback, which will be used to inform the final Local Transport Plan."
The Local Transport Plan will also inform the emerging replacement Local Development Plan and Regional Transport Plan, which is being developed by the Cardiff Capital Region.
Access to IT is freely available to Monmouthshire Community Hubs and Libraries, located in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Monmouth and Usk.
Membership is free and will allow access to all the services and support Monmouthshire's hubs can offer.
The consultation is open for four weeks and closes at 23:59 on Friday, 15 December 2023.