Cllr Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities said: “This licensing week I would like to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication. Licensing plays a key role in keeping communities and visitors safe. As the ‘Food Capital of Wales’, with exquisite restaurants run by top chefs, fabulous festivals, beautiful camping and caravan sites, unique country pubs, independent cafes and wonderful farmers markets we are proud to support the safe running of events so everyone can enjoy all that Monmouthshire has to offer.”