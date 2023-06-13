National Licensing week 12th-16th June) the importance of licensing in everyday lives.
Licensing affects everyone, every day in many ways including booking a taxi, buying an alcoholic drink, visiting a festival or theatre, placing a bet, donating to a charity, or buying a raffle ticket.
Monmouthshire County Council’s licensing team works closely with partners to help keep the public safe; working closely with the Home Office and the Police conducting inspections within the hospitality sector, late night takeaways and corner shops ensuring people have the right to work in the UK, tackling exploitation, dangerous working conditions and modern day slavery.
The licensing team is also committed to helping the Police manage issues such as county lines and trafficking. Operations are carried out between licensing and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to check taxis are safe and driven by vetted and licensed drivers.
Cllr Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities said: “This licensing week I would like to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication. Licensing plays a key role in keeping communities and visitors safe. As the ‘Food Capital of Wales’, with exquisite restaurants run by top chefs, fabulous festivals, beautiful camping and caravan sites, unique country pubs, independent cafes and wonderful farmers markets we are proud to support the safe running of events so everyone can enjoy all that Monmouthshire has to offer.”