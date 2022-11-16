MCC appeal for more foster carers
Foster Wales Monmouthshire and Monmouthshire County Council are urgently looking for more foster carers to provide homes for children and is calling out to Monmouthshire residents to consider fostering.
Monmouthshire already has some wonderful foster carers but sadly not enough meaning young people are growing up without a place they can call home.
For those children, their only Christmas wish is to be part of a loving family, which is why Monmouthshire County Council is urgently seeking more foster carers.
As a foster carer you can receive an allowance for every foster child in your care and as the foster parent you could also receive an allowance.
Monmouthshire’s fostering team will also be there to provide excellent practical and emotional support to you and your foster child along their journey.
It’s about taking care of the everyday, as well as helping create more special memories.
Monmouthshire’s cabinet member with responsibility for its fostering service, Councillor Tudor Thomas said: “If you’ve previously considered fostering, please come along to our drop-in sessions to talk with us – it could be life-changing.
“Monmouthshire County Council offers excellent training and support for foster carers and it really is so rewarding.
“Please consider taking the first step to transform a child or young person’s life today.”
Monmouthshire County Council is holding a series of drop-in events around the County, so please pop along for an informal chat about fostering at Waitrose Abergavenny on November 29 between 1pm-6pm, Abergavenny Market on December 6 between 10am-3pm and Waitrose Abergavenny on December 7 between 1pm-6pm.
