The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that payments will be made early over the May bank holidays to ensure that people get their payments on time.
It was also confirmed that Job Centres and phone lines will be closed on all three bank holidays, with a full normal service resuming on Tuesday May 2, Tuesday May 9 and Tuesday May 30, respectively.
On the additional Coronation bank holiday weekend, Job Centres, which open on Saturdays to offer a service to the public will be open as usual.
However, as part of plans to celebrate the King’s Coronation, customers will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation ceremony as no appointments will be scheduled during this time.
PAYMENT DATES:
If you are due to be paid on the Monday 1 May Bank Holiday in Scotland, England and Wales you will be paid on Friday 28 April.
If you are due to be paid on the Monday 8 May Bank Holiday in Scotland, England and Wales you will be paid on Friday 5 May.
If you are due to be paid on Monday 29 May Bank Holiday in Scotland, England and Wales you will be paid on Friday 26 May.
OPENING TIMES:
Job centres and phone lines will be closed on Monday 1 May, with a full normal service resuming on Tuesday 2 May.
Job centres and phone lines will be closed on Monday 8 May, with a full normal service resuming on Tuesday 9 May.
Job centres and phone lines will be closed on Monday 29 May, with a full normal service resuming on Tuesday 30 May.