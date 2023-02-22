A small group has been working on a proposal for a Fair in Abergavenny Market Hall, planned for Sunday, October 1 in a day filled with entertainment, information, hands-on activities, creativity and conversation.
The event will bring together all parts of the community, with the aim to share what is already being done in the area to make a ‘Greener’ Abergavenny and ideas for the future.
A spokesperson from Greener Abergavenny said, “As a group we agree the value of what may become an annual event will bring together all parts of the community, including schools, community groups, businesses, and residents to:
- Share the many climate-response related activities that are already being done in the area by many to enhance climate resilience initiatives in our community.
- To explore what else can be done by residents, community groups, others, with support from the Town and Monmouthshire Council, to connect to from green energy providers, wildlife and nature groups, information providers, campaigning groups, local businesses, and others.
- To entertain, to make it enjoyable as well as informative.”
Moving forward, the group are now looking for volunteers from across the community to provide skills in:
- Planning, Finance and Administration
- Communication, Marketing and Promotion
- Logistics and Event management
- Stallholder management
- Schools’ liaison
- Business liaison
- Entertainments and Creative engagement and management
If you are interested several short (40 minutes) zoom calls are being scheduled for March 7 and 15, covering: what is being planned and why, what help is needed, organisation of the event and running it on the day. For more information, contact: Gary Smith via [email protected]