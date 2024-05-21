A 63-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the A4042 between Llanover and Peperlleni.
Police received reports of the collision at around 6.45am on Tuesday 21 May. The collision affected traffic between Abergavenny and Cwmbran, however traffic has reportedly eased in the area.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042, between Llanover and Penperlleni.
“Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“The collision involved two cars and a 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.”
The incident is ongoing.