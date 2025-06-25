Laura Anne Jones has said a failure to build an M4 relief road has led to huge congestion and economic damage.
Ms Jones spoke in the Senedd calling for the planned relief road to be resurrected. She explained:
“The M4 relief road has the potential to unlock hundreds of millions of pounds in private sector investment, boost productivity and create jobs.”
The debate marked six years after the project was shelved by Mark Drakeford. Although, “the independent planning inspector said the case for this road is compelling; anyone who has driven through the Brynglas tunnels knows the case for this road is compelling.”
Ms Jones said the relief road “would connect businesses to markets, workers to jobs, communities to opportunities, and it is vital for our tourism. Yet for years this gateway into Wales in Newport, has, as the Cabinet Secretary recognises, been a bottleneck, causing frustration, delays and economic losses, and it doesn't really give that good first impression when you enter Wales for tourists, does it?”
The former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, commented on the necessity for an M4 relief road, saying it would “be the Vicks vapour to the dragon’s nostrils”, unblocking the M4 and unleashing the true potential of Wales.
Senedd members were informed that the road would make over £1.50 for every £1 spent on it, bringing environmental benefits too and even improving the Gwent Levels.
With £24 million spent on compulsory purchases before the project was shelved, resurrecting the project seems like an obvious decision.
Laura Anne Jones’ final words were: “Not doing anything condemns Newport to endless traffic and toxic fumes. Let's build that M4 relief road and make Wales open for business.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.