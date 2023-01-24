POPULAR consumer programme X-Ray arrived in a busy Abergavenny Market on Tuesday for a special edition of the programme looking at pets.
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “We’re delighted that BBC X-ray has chosen to come to Abergavenny Market today for the first episode in its new series.
“The popular consumer programme, fronted by Lucy Owen, has been filming a ‘pet’ themed episode with a guest vet to answer questions, interviewing shoppers, and speaking with a member of our Trading Standards team.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to showcase our fantastic market and its traders, and to promote Abergavenny more widely. We’ll definitely be watching when it airs on BBC One next Monday, January 30 at 8pm.”