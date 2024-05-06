Smiths Newent Auctions are looking forward to getting their auction catalogue online for their two day sale on the May 16 and 17. The sale has seen a huge number of good quality entries and the staff have been extremely busy cataloguing and laying the items out attractively. Now all that remains to be done is to take over three thousand photographs so that buyers from far and wide can take part in the sale as well as more local customers.
The sale features a special section for oriental items and includes a good selection of 18th century porcelain such as two famille rose graduated tankards with dragon form handles and a selection of decorative plates. A Chinese Qing dynasty blue and white Ming style vase and cover is estimated at £300/£500 whilst a large early Canton fruit bowl in good condition is expected to make a similar amount. Other early pieces include three various teapots, a rare custard cup with lid and a pretty blue and white wine ewer. Two late 19th century Canton boxes are painted landscape scenes to the exterior but within the lids there are hidden scenes of a naughtier nature!
The ceramics and glass section of the sale is probably one of the best that Smiths have ever had, with an exceptional range of good quality entries from a variety of clients. These include classic antique items such as a very fine pair of Sevres porcelain cabinet plates painted queens and a large Meissen group of children making (and drinking) wine – estimated at £600/£800. It would probably not be considered appropriate for production now! Other entries include a good selection of Royal Worcester, Spode, Minton, Doulton, Copenhagen and Moorcroft. The glass section includes a small group of Venetian glass by Salviati as well as a range of decorative and useful drinking glasses.
Other sections of the sale have not been neglected with a large range of silver items including many christening gifts – traditionally a little cup, tankard or cutlery. One stunning Victorian set includes the whole lot and is estimated at £200/£300. A range of fine antique silver includes a large salver estimated at £800/£1200, a Tiffany silver and enamel tea strainer by David Anderson estimated at £150/£200 and a Georgian cream jug by Robert Hennell estimated at £200/£300.
Top entry in the jewellery section is a fabulous diamond ring, with the three stones weighing in at a whopping 3.5 carats. It is estimated to make £6,000 to £8,000 – still a bargain if you consider what it would cost in a high street jewellery shop. A beautiful but wearable diamond pendant necklace is also bound to attract attention and seems quite good value at £1,000 to £1,500 whilst there is a huge range of affordable gold rings on offer estimated at under £100.
The furniture section features two fine items of Sheraton Revival satinwood furniture with a bombe form bureau painted all over inside and out with swags of flowers and cherubs. Not to everyone’s taste may be, but it is expected to make £800/£1200 whilst a very pretty similar display cabinet is estimated at £600/£800. A rather distinguished
Victorian mahogany and cane library chair is expected to sell around £300/£500 whilst a Georgian oak Welsh dresser is unusual for its very small proportions – not quite child size, but perhaps made for a very tiny cottage. An early 20th century Cadbury’s glazed shop cabinet is in excellent condition for its age, with lovely bright gold original lettering to the doors. Chocolate advertising and display items such as these are very popular with collectors, and it is estimated at £500/£700. Slightly more unusual is a pair of vintage folding chairs from the Malvern Theatre estimated at £100/£150 – perfect for those looking for quirky furnishings. Other furnishings include a vintage Inuit hanging from Canada, a Persian Tabriz rug estimated at £1,500/£2,000 and a selection of antique quilts. As the weather slightly warms up there is a small selection of garden antiques including stoneware urns and a large Victorian garden roller.
The collectables section includes a large selection of military cap badges – the first of several consignments to come from a vendor who is selling off his extensive collection. Interesting items include a Georgian leather fire bucket with painted crest decoration, a Black Forest deer form carved wood nutcracker, a bronze in the form of a wild boar and a rare CoCo de Mer shell – the largest seed pod in the world and famous for looking very much like a lady’s bottom! Finally, a selection of vintage bubble gum wrappers turns out to be surprisingly valuable and is estimated at £100/£150 – now that is something to chew on!
The sale is on May 16-17starting at 10am and the viewing is on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the sale 10am-5pm as well as the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. The fully illustrated catalogue will be available from Friday, May 10 at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for a bit of window shopping!