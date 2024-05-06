Victorian mahogany and cane library chair is expected to sell around £300/£500 whilst a Georgian oak Welsh dresser is unusual for its very small proportions – not quite child size, but perhaps made for a very tiny cottage. An early 20th century Cadbury’s glazed shop cabinet is in excellent condition for its age, with lovely bright gold original lettering to the doors. Chocolate advertising and display items such as these are very popular with collectors, and it is estimated at £500/£700. Slightly more unusual is a pair of vintage folding chairs from the Malvern Theatre estimated at £100/£150 – perfect for those looking for quirky furnishings. Other furnishings include a vintage Inuit hanging from Canada, a Persian Tabriz rug estimated at £1,500/£2,000 and a selection of antique quilts. As the weather slightly warms up there is a small selection of garden antiques including stoneware urns and a large Victorian garden roller.