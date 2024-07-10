Long-distance electric-only journeys are becoming easier with the introduction of the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S Match and ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match.
The addition of ‘Pro S’ to existing Volkswagen ID.7 models introduces a bigger battery and faster charging. The new ID.7 Pro S Match models have an 86 kWh battery, compared with the 77 kWh battery in the ID.7 Match versions. The result is a WLTP pure electric range of 437 miles for the fastback and 425 miles for the Tourer. The Pro S Match models can also be charged at up to 200 kW DC, meaning a top-up from 10 to 80 per cent of battery capacity can take as little as 26 minutes.
Both new models have all the same levels of luxury and equipment that existing ID.7 drivers enjoy, including a head-up display; Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 infotainment software with 15-inch screen; three-zone air conditioning; ergoActive heated front seats with massage functions. They also offer the same cavernous boot space.
The ID.7 Pro S Match and ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match can be ordered now from Volkswagen Retailers, priced £55,450 and £56,140 (OTR).