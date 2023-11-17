He is now looking forward to his third Children in Need challenge in December. He will be baking over 50 individual Christmas cakes for the elderly residents of Penpergwym House, Abergavenny. He has already spent several hours there planning the challenge with Nikki Burrage the Catering Manager and Cook. Afterward, she said, “It was lovely to meet such a talented individual and the residents thoroughly enjoyed your company we look forward to seeing you again in December”. Dante can’t wait!