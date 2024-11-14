MONMOUTHSHIRE pupils have found inspiration to become leaders through sport, thanks to the return of the Bronze Young Ambassadors Conferences.
Hosted by MonLife’s Sports Development team, this year's conference spanned two days, with events held at Gilwern Outdoor Adventure Centre and Thornwell Primary School.
The annual conference brought together Year 6 pupils from primary schools across Monmouthshire, focusing on health, wellbeing, physical activity, and leadership.
Throughout the day, the Young Ambassadors participated in various workshops inspired by the new framework from Youth Sport Trust. This included themes such as Inspire and Influence, Lead and Mentor, as well as a play consultation and practical games.
Since its inception in 2017, 6,287 pupils have participated in the Year 5 playmaker programme, with more than 409 advancing to represent their schools in the Year 6 Bronze Young Ambassador programme.
The Bronze Young Ambassador Programme marks the beginning of many young people's leadership journey, with four leadership academies now established at all comprehensive schools in Monmouthshire.
The academies reinforce the programme's core messages and offer opportunities to support physical activity within schools and local communities, while gaining invaluable volunteering experience.
A clear pathway has been created for young people to enhance their skills and secure employment opportunities through the playmaker to post-16 employment route.In addition to the young ambassadors, the event saw the attendance of the Chair of Monmouthshire Council, Su McConnel, and the Cabinet Member for Equalities & Engagement, Angela Sandles.
Cllr Sandles said: ‘’From attending the conference, it was clear that this program is making a significant impact, not only in developing leadership skills but also in creating a sense of community and belonging.“
The energy and excitement of the children was palpable, and its moments like these that remind us of the importance of providing such opportunities for young people across Monmouthshire.”
For more information about the Bronze Young Ambassador programme, or wider Sport Development initiatives, please visit –www.monlife.co.uk/connect/sports-development or email [email protected]