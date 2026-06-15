Also hailing from Monmouthshire is Ian Knut Salter, a senior partner at law firm Burges Salmon LLP, honoured for services to the nuclear industry. Regarded as a premier global expert in nuclear law, Salter has spent over 30 years advising on the UK's operational nuclear fleet, pioneering decommissioning frameworks, and guiding cutting-edge nuclear fusion projects. He currently serves as President of the International Nuclear Law Association, shaping global nuclear safety and regulation.