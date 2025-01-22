TWO local butchers are among the cream of Welsh rural businesses which have been shortlisted for prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards. Thousands of public nominations from across Wales have been pared down to a final nineteen.
Among them are Abergavenny-based online butchery Bromfields and Raglan butcher NS James
Loyal customers and patrons can now take part in a public vote to support their favourites. The champions will then be announced in Cardiff at the Senedd on April 29.
The successful businesses will then go forward to the next round, competing against winners from across the country in the grand final. National winners will be announced on June 18 2023, at the House of Lords.
The businesses are judged on a range of criteria, including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local produce, and the energy and diversity of their business.
The ‘Rural Oscars’ are now in their 17th year, and are a vital way of celebrating rural businesses that go the extra mile and support their local economy.
There are five categories: ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/ post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’ so it's now up to you to cast your vote for your favourite rural businesses.
Countryside Alliance Wales Director Rachel Evans said: “Yet again, we have been taken aback by the volume of nominations this year.
“So many wonderful businesses have been sent in by the public. Every business has an important story to tell - it’s so important that they are recognised.
“The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses, and not just their produce or services.
“At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting. When you have voted, please share the link with friends and families.”