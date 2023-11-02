A local business owner will be climbing to the Everest base camp next October to raise money for 2Wish.
Abergavenny 30-year-old Ben Ward will spend 19 days next year climbing to the base camp Everest trekking more than 17,500 feet above sea level.
Over the next 11 months, Ben will be raising money for 2Wish, a charity which supports those who have suffered the unexpected loss of a child or young person.
He said: “I wanted to raise money for this charity because I have family and friends who have experienced the loss of a child and have then been supported by 2Wish.
“One of the women I’m doing this with, Kiera, started off as a customer and then became a friend and she has been supported by this charity.”
The 19 day trip begins with the flight to Nepal and then Ben and his team will then spend eight days climbing to the base camp and four days coming back down.
“It’s a 19 day trip but we have got time in between to get used to the climate and to recover,” he added.
“We have a goal of raising £1500 for 2Wish and then any money over that total will be used to pay for the challenge.
“We will be doing fundraisers over the curse of the next year like raffles and cocktail classes to get in some more money.”
Ben is the owner of both the Beer Box Company, a mobile drinks hospitality business which opened in May 2020, and the Balcony Bar, a micro-cocktail bar on Lewis’ Lane which opened in March 2022.
He will be using the business to promote the challenge and to raise money for the charity.
You can donate by going to the JustGiving page- https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thebeerboxcompanyclimbsbasecamp