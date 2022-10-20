Local anger over MCC’s bat decision
A number of local residents have continued to express their concerns about proposed extension plans for a Llanfoist property which were approved last week.
On October 6, Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee approved a two-storey extension to a home built on the site of a former school despite concerns from local residents on proximity and encroachment on other properties and threats to local wildlife conservation.
The development at Pipistrelle Court, named after the flying mammals, has proved controversial as the original developer is accused, by Monmouthshire council, of having failed to comply with the approved plans for the redevelopment of the former Llanfoist school site, near Abergavenny.
The development is situated within a bat corridor, and as such bats need a protected corridor for feeding, computing, and mixing with different populations of bats for breeding.
The original developers of the site were given permission to build from MCC on condition that they would comply with the regulations and guidelines for protection of endangered species, including planting of trees, low lighting to prevent light spill into the bat corridor and the implementation of bat boxes.
The trees that were a condition of the original planning application (for construction of the house) were not put in by the developers. The property owners have since been reimbursed by the developer to put the trees in.
After a number of meetings with local residents, Llanfoist Community Council objected to the proposal speaking against it as a majority view from the area and its residents.
Most concerns from local residents involved the effect the extension would have on the local bat population.
One resident expressing a written objection the plans, wrote: “The proposal is highly detrimental to a bat colony located in the corridor adjacent to the annex. The resulting levels of light pollution, the encroachment of space in the corridor and inadequate vegetation enhancements mean the survival of this bat colony is at risk should the planning be approved.”
Other concerns from residents included the increased proximity to other houses and light obstruction on nearby properties.
After having their original plans objected to by MCC Biodiversity and Ecology and Natural Resources Wales, the applicants readjusted their plans.
The original plan had the trees where the extension will go, but these will now be planted in a different place, which has satisfied Monmouthshire planning department.
The updated plans detailed the planting of a number of fruit trees, the removal of a proposed window preventing significant light spill into the corridor and the installation of boxes for bat roosting and nesting bird provision as part of the new application.
Ben Callard is county councillor for Llanfoist. After listening to the concerns of local residents, he “urged” the council’s planning committee to reject the application.
Despite this Cllr Callard said he sympathises with local residents, as well as the current applicant’s need for additional accommodation.
Cllr Callard said: “This has been a difficult process for all concerned. It has caused both the applicants and the neighbours a great deal of stress.
“After discussion the planning committee voted to approve the application, and despite my own objections I wish the applicants luck with the construction and hope that any disruption can be kept to a minimum.”
