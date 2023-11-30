The mobile branch of Lloyds Bank is set to end its visits to Crickhowell next year.
The bank has confirmed that its fortnightly visits to Beaufort Street Car Park will end from May 2024.
Lloyds Bank has said that 70 per cent of their personal customers use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.
In the run up to the closure, mobile bank branch staff will be on-hand to offer support and guidance on the ways customers can bank with them.
The bank has also said that after the mobile bank stops visiting, there will be a Community Banker to visit the area, who will continue to offer face-to-face targeted support for "as long as the community needs it". The bank will discuss with local communities which locations would be appropriate for the Community Banker to set up in, and on which days.
A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our mobile bank branch have fallen significantly over recent years.
“The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs, alongside other ways to bank such as online, phone and mobile banking services.”
MP for Brecon and Radnorshire Fay Jones has described the decision to withdraw the service from Crickhowell as “incredibly disappointing”.
“When Lloyds closed their branch back in 2016, assurances were given to residents, many of whom really depend on access to cash and physical banking services, that mobile banking services would be provided instead,” said Ms Jones.
“It is hard not to conclude that Lloyds have pulled the wool over their eyes and the rug from beneath them and I will be writing to them directly to express my disappointment.”