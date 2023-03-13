PUPILS at an Abergavenny primary school are spending every lunch hour during March helping not one but two charities.
The members of the Llantilio Pertholey School knitting club are learning the ancient craft and completing squares which are sewn into a large blanket for the Chavuma Mission in Zambia to give to mothers of new born babies.
Year 3 teacher Mrs Cecilia Bawler asked them if they wanted to spend the whole of March helping another charity and they eagerly agreed. She said: “I thought it would be a good way of completing the Doddy Weir Challenge raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease charity which is an excellent cause.”
One of the pupils Josie said: “I really like to knit and it is fun to knit every day during March and we are helping another charity as well.”
Several boys have happily learned to knit. One of them, Oliver said: “I support the challenge because we can raise money for people with MND and Doddy Weir is a big inspiration.”
Doddy Weir the famous Scottish rugby star died recently from MND and his wife and three sons have set up the challenge in his memory.
Anyone who wants to sponsor the children can visit justgiving.com/fundraising/LPKnitters.