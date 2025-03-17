Llanarth Village Hall committee will hold an Open Evening at the hall on Thursday March 27th from 4.30 until 7.30pm for all-comers to view and ask questions about the well-equipped community facility.
Set in a peaceful conservation area in the centre of the beautiful Monmouthshire countryside, this may be the ideal place for anyone planning a special occasion. The main hall (15m x 9m) has a stage and recently renovated kitchen (thanks to kind donations from the Community Green Energy Group). As a ‘blank canvas’ the hall makes an ideal venue for wedding receptions, parties, corporate events and more. Facilities include good quality internet, and a high-end projection and sound system (3m screen). The facilities can be seen in action on the open evening.
There is also a smaller meeting room accommodating up to ten people. If catering is required the hall kitchen has a full-size range cooker, two induction hobs and fitted fan ovens. Fully refurbished in 2022, there is a free standing range cooker included with cutlery and crockery to suit most size parties. Ideal for cookery classes. Full kitchen use by special arrangements. The building also houses a spacious social club (11m x 9m) with a members’ bar which is run by Llanarth Cricket Club. The hall benefits from a large car park and is easily reached off the old Abergavenny to Raglan road.
Regular bookings for the hall include pilates, yoga, Abergavenny Orchestra, the acclaimed caged bird sale held monthly, and it is a favoured meeting place for Young Farmers Clubs in Gwent.
Anyone who unable able to attend the open evening can find out more by visiting the website https://llanarth-hall.org which has photographs and information about the hall, including a diary showing bookings.