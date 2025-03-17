There is also a smaller meeting room accommodating up to ten people. If catering is required the hall kitchen has a full-size range cooker, two induction hobs and fitted fan ovens. Fully refurbished in 2022, there is a free standing range cooker included with cutlery and crockery to suit most size parties. Ideal for cookery classes. Full kitchen use by special arrangements. The building also houses a spacious social club (11m x 9m) with a members’ bar which is run by Llanarth Cricket Club. The hall benefits from a large car park and is easily reached off the old Abergavenny to Raglan road.