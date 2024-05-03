“We love the Welsh crowds. You really get into the circus this side of the border and don’t need much encouragement,” explained Jon. “Abergavenny has always been one of our favourite places to visit. When we first started coming here we used to travel with all sorts of exotic animals. In fact, I’ve got an old picture of me and a bear cub in the little stream in Bailey Park. But then in the early 1990s, it got very political to have animals in the circus and we began to travel with domestic animals only, such as horses.”