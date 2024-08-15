MAJOR SUPERMARKET Lidl has launched a new series of mystery boxes this morning (Thursday, August 15) filled with random “middle of Lidl items” for £20, with proceeds donated to the NSPCC.
There are 1000 mystery boxes up for grabs, which could contain items such as coffee machines, ukuleles, goggles, crochet kits or massage guns.
Fifty lucky shoppers will also receive a high-value bonus item worth up to £199. This can be anything from a swimming pool, to a dehumidifier, lawnmower or paddle board.
To buy a mystery box, you need to visit the mystery box website and click on “purchase now”. However, stocks are limited, with some would-be customers claiming they have waited a while to purchase a box to be met with an “out of stock” message.
Lidl have been contacted for comment regarding these messages and stock levels, but have not yet replied.
This is not the first time mystery boxes have been used in retail. Lidl said: “With Mystery Boxes bursting onto the scene with brands such as Candy Kittens and Nike jumping on the trend, the launch of the Lidl Mystery Box is a celebration of the beloved cult classic ‘Middle of Lidl’ which regularly grips the nation's attention with its unpredictable product offering.
“They have recently gained significant traction online, with #MysteryBoxes trending on social media with a whopping 175.9M posts. Shoppers are clearly looking to add some additional Middle Aisle ‘pizzazz’ to their shopping sprees, and Lidl’s latest drop provides just that.”