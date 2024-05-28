THERE was an abundance of old boilers letting off steam in Bailey Park on the weekend as one of Abergavenny’s premier calendar events rolled into town.
Alongside the usual toot, hoot, and serious-looking gentleman standing around and admiring one another’s vintage motors, there was all the thrills, frolics, and strange nostalgia for another time and place we’ve come to associate with the Steam Rally.
Although the weather made its usual effort to dampen proceedings, the show still went on with its usual fanfare.
Show committee chairman, David Hassall said, “Despite the rain, we had a wonderful start on the Sunday with the crowds coming early and that was maintained over both days."
President of Abergavenny Rotary Dean Christy explained, “This is a family show and it is all credit to the Rotarians and non-Rotarian volunteers who gave their total commitment to make this great two days possible. I feel very privileged and proud to be part of it. Visitors come from miles around and the event raises a lot of money for the community."
This year saw the launch of a new attraction, ‘Defying Gravity’. The performance combined freestyle BMX and the extreme sport of mountainboarding, resulting in a breathtaking aerial performance. The Tigers Children's Motorcycle Display team did not let wet grass stop them, and riders as young as six put on a display that would have tested the nerve of adult riders, thrilling the appreciative crowd.
Dean Christy added, "It would have been nice to have had brilliant weather, but never mind. We had a great day and families went home with smiles on their faces. We will be back next year, with as big a spectacle as ever, putting the town and Rotary on the map. And if the sun comes out that will be the icing on the cake.”