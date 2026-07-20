As one of the millions of childless women across the UK I can honestly say I didn’t know that a ‘push poo’ existed…and I can equally honestly say I felt no desire to ever find out that it did. Having never given birth I don’t know this for a fact but I’m pretty certain if I had squeezed out a living being after hours of agony - as witnessed only by having to endure watching Call the Midwife for a decade - the last thing on my mind would be the brand of toilet paper I was about to be offered as a consequence of my ‘push poo’!