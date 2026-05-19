Those years under his guidance represented a different time for local newspapers when page plans were hand drawn immaculately by Jeff - who once confessed he’d harboured ambitions to be an architect and whose plans showed how good he would have been - who then spent a Wednesday morning at our typesetters in Swindon frantically phoning back to the office because this story was too long or that story was too short with the occasional muttered ‘damn’ the only sign of the panic undoubtedly surrounding him as our volatile French typesetter screeched in the background.