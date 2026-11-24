NOT long after I took on the editor’s role at the Brecon and Radnor Express, I had a call from a researcher who was working on a podcast and looking for information about an allegedly haunted farmhouse in the Brecon Beacons.
He wanted to know if he could come and search the paper’s archives for some information about the location and the family whose story he was looking into.
He came along to the office in Brecon and we had a pleasant morning while he delved, not altogether successfully, into ancient copies of the paper in search of some snippets of information about Heol Fanog - the Beacons farmhouse now known as the Welsh Amityville.
I recorded a short interview for his podcast, which undoubtedly ended up on the cutting room floor and I thought no more about it until probably a year later when I recognised his face on a TV interview about a new supernatural play he had written which was taking the West End by storm.
This week the TV play by the same writer - Danny Robbins - and based on that very haunted farmhouse story, started on BBC1 in the coveted Sunday 9pm slot.
Now I love a horror film - but I have two firm rules. I only watch with one eye and only during the hours of daylight. Any deflection from this will almost guarantee a sleepless night…because yes, I am that feeble!
However, on Sunday in my enthusiasm to watch the first episode of a story in which I felt slightly invested, I cast my own rules aside.
“ It’s dark outside and almost bedtime,” said the housemate as I flicked the TV on.
“I know,” I replied. “But its the Brecon Beacons. It’s not going to be like The Exorcist or something like that. We can watch it live,” I said firmly.
In fairness the first hour wasn’t that scary…until I switched the light off. Suddenly every creak took on a paranormal origin and every corner hid an elderly lady peering out at me through the dark.
“That’s got to go,” I muttered to myself dragging the rocking chair in the corner of the bedroom out onto the landing. “I’m not going to wake up and see somebody rocking back and fore staring at me.”
“What are you doing?” asked the half asleep housemate as we met on the landing in the wee small hours as she made her way back to bed from a bathroom trip.
“I’ve been waiting for you to go for a wee because I didn’t want to go on my own,” I replied in shame.
“Oh for goodness sake,” she muttered shutting the door in my face.
As if spurred on by the television success of a nearby haunting, our own house, where we are perfectly used to hearing unidentified footsteps and strange noises, has become even more noisy in the past few days.
“Our lot must be auditioning for series two,” said the housemate as we heard footsteps creaking across the floor above us for the umpteenth time after the weekend.
“If this is what it does we’re going to watch the rest of the series at The Mother’s house in the daytime,” I said. “Ghosts are more scared of her than she is of them!”
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