EARLIER this week Abergavenny - like so many towns and villages across the country - turned out in force to gather at the war memorial to pay tribute to those who have fought and in many cases, lost their lives defending our country in two world wars and other equally hard fought conflicts across the century.
They ranged in age from one to 101 with veteran Mel Hughes once again turning out on a cold November morning to lay his wreath in tribute to those he served alongside over 80 years ago when Britain’s young men found themselves fighting for King and country on foreign soil.
Alongside Mel were other ex servicemen and women, many of whom left active service many years ago but still turn out to support others not only at the war memorial but by spending countless hours manning poppy stands and working with the Royal British Legion to lend a helping hand to fellow veterans.
Also on parade on Sunday were the town’s cadets, who like all the other young people in Abergavenny who chose to spend their time constructively whether it be as volunteers or as members of the town’s thriving arts community or church communities, demonstrate the very best of Abergavenny.
While they were marching to pay tribute to those who - whether they came home or not - sacrificed so much to allow our generations to enjoy the freedoms and privileges we all take for granted, some of Abergavenny’s….shall we say, less desirable residents, were hard at work in Bailey Park going hand to hand with a litter bin and risking life and limb to knock down an information sign and run for cover.
They are true heroes and it’s reassuring to know if the worst should happen and Putin and Trump decide to drag us all into World War III, our futures will be safe in the hands of these giggling ninnies who think true valour is pulling up a bed of wallflowers.
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