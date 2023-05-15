Talking of paths, whilst I am already pretty laid back about my own garden, I do like to keep the paths through the veggie bed clear and have just found the perfect tool to do it. The ‘super-slice’ is the grown up version of the weed slice (will that need to be rebranded I wonder) and the perfect width for paths and larger areas. As the name suggests, it slices through unwanted weeds (and heroic resilient plants) easily and has even won an award for its talent.