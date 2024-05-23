Labour candidate Catherine Fookes has welcomed the announcement that a General Election is to be held on July 4 saying it gives the chance to change the UK for the better.
“I'm delighted we now have a date for the general election. It gives us all a chance to change the UK for the better - to secure a better future for our community and our country.
“I speak to people on the doorstep every day so I know how much the cost of living crisis is impacting every single person, business and organisation in Monmouthshire. Under the Conservatives, mortgages, energy bills and food costs have risen to unsustainable levels. It's not surprising people are feeling so let down.
“Labour's promise is to reset both our economy and our politics so that they once again serve the interests of working people. I am deeply proud to call Monmouthshire home and I will work hard every day to ensure our communities thrive,” said Mrs Fookes.