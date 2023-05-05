Two community groups in Monmouthshire successfully applied for National Lottery grants to bring the local community together for different events to celebrate The King’s Coronation.
The funding will allow groups to mark the coronation of HMS King Charles III this weekend with events funded by National Lottery money.
Chepstow Festival Events Team received £7,880 of National Lottery money to bring the community together for a free event celebrating the King’s Coronation, with entertainment from local performers and youth groups.
Usk Town Council are using £4,455 to bring the community together in celebration of the King’s Coronation with a day of music, entertainment, and family activities.
Andrew Owen, Head of Funding at The National Lottery Community Fund, celebrated the organisations saying: “Thanks to National Lottery players, these events and activities will bring communities together, engaging people from different generations and cultures in celebrating this historic occasion.”