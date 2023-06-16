THE founder and owner of the world famous Rockfield Studios, a local wine maker and a sports chief who used to row on the Wye are among those mentioned in the King’s first Birthday Honours list.
A delighted Kingsley Ward, whose studio saw the recording of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Oasis’ number one album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory and Coldplay’s Yellow, is to be given an MBE for his services to music.
The 83-year-old joked: “I can’t believe we’ve finally got an award for something.
“Rockfield has produced so many hit records and so many massive songs but we’re only a vehicle really.
“I’m surprised I’m getting a personal award for something that other groups did.
“But people say without Rockfield perhaps these bands wouldn’t have recorded all of these great records.”
He and his brother Charles founded Rockfield in 1963 - described by Ozzy Osbourne as ‘the birthplace of heavy metal’ - when they converted their farmhouse into a recording studio, but Charles sadly died last year.
“This honour is also a tribute to Charles,” added Kingsley.
“We did this together and had so much fun and brought so much joy to people’s lives.”
Robb Merchant, the owner of White Castle Vineyard at Llanvetherine, also receives the MBE for services to viticulture.
Chris Jenkins from Llangynidr, the chief executive officer of Commonwealth Games Wales, who coxed for the Wales rowing team in the 1980s, competed at the 1986 Commonwealth Games and trained regularly at Monmouth Rowing Club, has been made an OBE.
Elizabeth Lalley from Monmouth, the Welsh Government’s director of risk, resilience and community safety, is also made an MBE for services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Professor Helen Langton from Chepstow, the Vice-Chancellor at University of Suffolk, is another to receive an MBE for services to education.
Also honoured with an MBE is Alison Ryland, lately the Head of Healthcare HM Prisons Usk and Prescoed, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, for services to Prison Healthcare in Monmouthshire.
And Delyth Done from Abergavenny, head of school at Hereford College of Arts’ School of Materials and Design, os another MBE for services to blacksmithing and heritage crafts.
Made OBEs are Michael Kenneth Claridge from Chepstow, the Operations and Customer Interface Team Leader, Defence Equipment and Support, Ministry of Defence, for services to Defence, and Janet Davies from Caldicot for services to Healthcare in Wales.
David Davies, Monmouth MP and Secretary of State for Wales said it was “inspiring” to hear about the work of so many people from Wales.
“Welsh recipients from a wide range of fields have been recognised, whether it’s for their commitment to their local community, their contribution to sport, education, culture or health. I’m thrilled that their endeavours have been commended,” he said.