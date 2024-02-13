The opening date of King Henry VIII 3-19’s new school building has been delayed as a result of manufacturing issues, Monmouthshire County Council have confirmed.
The state of the art building was originally set to open its doors in November, 2024.
Prior to the announcement, Headteacher Mr Jonathan Watson had expressed his anticipation, saying “It’s an incredibly exciting time... the children have even more opportunities to learn and grow in an inspiring new environment.”
In a letter addressed to parents and guardians regarding the delays, Mr Watson stated his “disappointment” but maintained his optimism, saying the process will only serve to ensure the quality of the facilities.
A spokesperson from MCC said: “The delivery of the new King Henry VIII 3-19 school building will be delayed due to manufacturing issues that are beyond the control of the Local Authority and our contractor, Morgan Sindall. The original handover was planned for November 2024.
“We are working diligently to resolve the issue as soon as possible and will provide you with an updated handover date as soon as it is confirmed.
“We want to take this opportunity to emphasise that the delay highlights the thorough and robust process in place to check quality and ensure that the school has the first-class facilities expected from such a substantial project.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter, and we will keep all stakeholders and parents informed of any further development.”