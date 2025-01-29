KING Henry VIII School has notified parents and pupils about a “very concerning incident” that occurred yesterday.
In an email sent this morning, Headteacher Mr. J. Watson writes, “We have had contact from the police explaining a very concerning incident yesterday where a member of the public exposed himself, this was witnessed by some of our Secondary Phase pupils.”
The incident occurred in the lane between Park Crescent and Highfield Crescent.
If anyone has information on the incident please contact the police with reference number ‘2500029432.’
The school is currently discussing strategies with pupils to help ensure their walk to and from school is a safe one.