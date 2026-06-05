Everybody has grown up with James Bond in one form or another, and every generation seems to have its own Bond. Whether it’s Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig, the actor people first associate with the character is often the Bond they picture whenever the name is mentioned, and nobody can seem to agree on who did it best. The character’s enduring popularity is reflected in packed cinema releases, iconic catchphrases, and constant speculation on who will portray him next. With estimates starting at £80-£120 for Octopussy and The Living Daylights, going up to £300-£400 for Dr No and Thunderball, Smiths are really excited to see these books go under the hammer.