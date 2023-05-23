Cllr Catherine Fookes, Labour's Candidate for MP at the next general election, has said she was "honoured" to serve in Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet. She served for a year as as Cabinet Member for Equalities where she led on the commitment to make Monmouthshire a fairer place to live for all residents.
Achievements during that time included swift work to support the most vulnerable through the Cost of Living crisis via direct payments made to almost two thousand households, including to disabled people and families whose children receive free school meals. 17 warm hubs were also set up across the County to provide drinks, food and companionship to our residents and the council committed Monmouthshire to becoming a County of Sanctuary.
Cllr Fookes said "It has been an honour to serve on the Cabinet and put in to motion our vision of a fairer County. The community groups and citizens in Monmouthshire are some of the kindest and most supportive I have come across and I want to thank them for the huge contribution they have made, along with the County Council, to supporting our residents through this difficult time of spiralling inflation and economic turmoil.
I have decided to take the difficult decision to step down to focus on the general election campaign and my ward – Town Ward in Monmouth. I now look forward to continuing to serve the people of Monmouthshire as a County Councillor and in new and different ways."