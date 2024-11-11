The fire service is beginning its investigation into the cause of the devastating fire in Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street.
A number of roads remain closed in Abergavenny this morning after firefighters battled through the night to contain the blaze at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop, which was reported to police at around 8.35pm.
A cordon remains in place on Frogmore Street, Baker Street and Princes Street.
“The fire service is currently investigating the cause of the fire and our officers are working with them,” said a Gwent Police spokesman
No-one was injured in the blaze but three households were evacuated at the time with Abergavenny Leisure Centre in Old Hereford Road set up as a reception centre for those impacted.
Emergency services remain at the scene and the public are advised to avoid the immediate area and continue to close windows and doors due to the smoke.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call 101, or direct message us social media, quoting 2400375539.
“We understand that this will have an impact on local business, we thank them for their co-operation. We will continue to work with our partners to reopen roads as soon as it is safe to do so,” said a police spokesman.