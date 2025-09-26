An initiative run by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is transforming how menopause care is delivered in GP practices across the region.
The Menopause Champions Project, launched in June 2024, is designed to ensure that patients experiencing menopause receive informed, compassionate, and consistent support from their primary care teams.
Founded by Jayne Forrester-Paton, Menopause and Sexual and Reproductive Health Specialist Doctor, Dr. Michelle Olver, Clinical Lead of the Menopause Team, and Nikki Noble, Nurse Consultant in Menopause at Aneurin Bevan University Health board, the project equips clinicians with the latest evidence-based knowledge and tools to better support patients through every stage of menopause.
Jayne Forrester-Paton, Menopause and Sexual and Reproductive Health Specialist Doctor, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said, “We are proud of how successful this project has been so far and will continue to grow, with plans to expand educational sessions for clinicians, offer virtual case discussions to improve care for complex menopause cases and strengthen the collaboration between primary care and specialist menopause services.”
“The Menopause Champions Project is helping to ensure that menopause is treated with the same care and attention as any other health issue, giving patients the support, they need, when they need it.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.