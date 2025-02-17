HAPPY Dragons Theatre is a new community theatre company based in Monmouthshire which is looking for people to take part in original productions inspired by the area’s culture, history, and language.
Artistic Director, Rhona Richards, explained, "Monmouthshire is bursting with history and culture, and we want to tell stories about the area for and with the local community. We’re an inclusive theatre company, meaning anyone can get involved both onstage and behind the scenes too.
"It’s a great opportunity for people from all backgrounds to be creative, connect with others and, hopefully, form new friendships. Taking part in a Happy Dragons’ production is completely free of charge and no previous experience is necessary, ‘We’d be delighted to have seasoned performers in the cast, but we welcome anyone aged 14 plus, including those who are neurodiverse or learning disabled."
The 2025 productions will focus on stories from or related to Monmouthshire and Rhona is delighted that local festivals and heritage sites are keen to support original grass roots theatre.
Happy Dragons Theatre performs in conventional theatres but also specialise in site-specific theatre, with shows in unique locations where the features and atmosphere of the place enhance the storytelling.
Previous shows have been performed in castles, water mills, gardens, Georgian houses and even a disused WWII German bunker!
Happy Dragons also supports sustainability and endeavours to ensure that every production is created in an environmentally friendly way, avoiding waste wherever possible.
This means that, as far as practicable, all sets, costumes, props and marketing materials are made from recycled materials.