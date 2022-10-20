How did Jessica Morden MP vote?
Jessica Morden counted the yes votes for a motion on a Labour motion that would have forced a vote on a bill to ban fracking, which was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Wednesday was marked by chaos in Westminster, with Suella Braverman replaced as Home Secretary by Grant Shapps.
This was followed by a vote on fracking, seen by many as a 'confidence vote' in Liz Truss's premiership.
There were reports of manhandling and bullying in the voting lobby, although these have been denied by Government ministers.
The Newport East MP acted as teller for one side of the votes for the motion, but did not actually vote herself.
The motion was defeated 326-230.
Tellers are appointed to verify the count when there is a division in the Commons and to report the result back to the House.
Their votes are not counted in the totals of those voting for or against a motion but they are taken into account when a minimum number of votes are needed for a division.
Voting for the motion were 167 Labour MPS, 33 SNP MPS, seven Independent MPS, 14 Lib Dem MPS, two SDLP MPS, one Alliance MP, three Plaid Cymru MPS, one Green Party MP and one Alba Party MP.
Meanwhile, 322 Tory MPS and two DUP MPS voted against it.
There were also 82 who abstained or did not vote – 27 Labour MPS, 31 Tory MPS, 11 SNP MPS, six Independent MPS, six DUP MPS and one Alba Party MP.
The vote counts do not include the seven Sinn Féin MPs who do not take their seats, the Speaker or the three Deputy Speakers.