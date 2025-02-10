HORSES are only considered to be in agricultural use if kept for meat, or other specific reasons, a councillor who is also a butcher has said.
Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee was told it could approve an application for a stable block for six horses and a storage barn in a field currently used for grazing.
Planning officer Andrew Jones told the committee a development in the open countryside, which wouldn’t normally be allowed, was a “key issue” and said the field, beside the A449 at Upper Maerdy Farm at Llangeview near Usk is in agricultural use.
Mr Jones said case law is clear change of use planning application isn’t required for horses to graze but facilities such as a riding area would need permission for equestrian use.
Local councillor and butcher Fay Bromfield , said she was “unable to support” the application which she said she considered to be at odds with council and national policies and believed a change of use application would be required.
She said her understanding is horses are considered in agricultural use “where they are not given supplementary feed, are reared for meat or working the land.”
Abergavenny Pen-y-Fal ward Conservative Maureen Powell said she disagreed with Cllr Bromfield and said: “I’m afraid I’m going to be controversial.
“Most of my life was within farming and I can remember working horses on the land. To my way of thinking horses have always been a part of agriculture whether used on the land or for riding. I find it difficult to see what difference, personally, to having cattle there, it’s the same waste. Horse waste or cattle waste it goes into the ground.”
The committee approved the application with additional conditions that a waste management plan, for manure, be produced and a detailed scheme of ecological enhancements be provided before development takes place.